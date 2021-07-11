CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $233,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alcoa by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

