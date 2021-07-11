Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,099 shares of company stock worth $2,490,741. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 933,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

