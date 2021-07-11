CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh Acquires 89,338 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

