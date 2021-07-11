Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.31. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 429.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

