Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $388.32 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $261.65 and a 12-month high of $390.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

