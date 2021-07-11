Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $151,042.96 and $80,504.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00241385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001285 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00814471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

