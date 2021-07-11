Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

