Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
