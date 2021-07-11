Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.
AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.
AXP traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
