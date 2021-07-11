Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

AXP traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

