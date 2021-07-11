Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

