Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.20. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

