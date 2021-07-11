Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

