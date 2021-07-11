Citigroup Inc. Has $907,000 Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.63 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

