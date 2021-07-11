Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 75.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

