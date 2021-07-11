Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $12.07 on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,759.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

