Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 60,957 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of UFP Industries worth $31,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

