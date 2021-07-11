Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.11 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Polaris worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.15. 450,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

