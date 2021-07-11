Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $33.84 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365,669 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $33,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UBS Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

