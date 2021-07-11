Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 6,853 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $4,800,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.86.

TXN stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

