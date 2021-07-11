Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $55,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 523,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,647. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

