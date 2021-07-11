Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.29 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

