CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,579.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $16,579.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00034112 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,084 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

