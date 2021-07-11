Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $108.97 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

