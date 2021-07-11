CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $13.51

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.22. CNX Resources shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 13,389 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

