Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $68.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 625,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,244. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

