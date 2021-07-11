Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.