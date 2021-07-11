Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CFXA opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.67. Colfax has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $205.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 18,033.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

