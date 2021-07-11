Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.22. 402,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,458. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

