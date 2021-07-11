Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 85,538 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

