Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lessened by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,976 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 5.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $91,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 827,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

