Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $118,181.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00900575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

