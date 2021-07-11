Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,999,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

