Context Capital Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $587,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

