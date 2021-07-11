Contrasting CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSG Systems International and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.53 $58.71 million $2.64 17.45 Veritone $57.71 million 10.37 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -10.59

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39% Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17%

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSG Systems International and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

