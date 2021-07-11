Contrasting Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than ASM International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A ASM International $1.52 billion 10.82 $326.01 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ASM International 23.98% 18.82% 15.68%

Summary

ASM International beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

