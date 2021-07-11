Contrasting loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85%

0.3% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 5 7 0 2.58 Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 74.44%. Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.12%. Given loanDepot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.92 N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.28 $20.59 million $1.31 2.76

Elevate Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

