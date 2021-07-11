CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

NYSE COR opened at $138.33 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

