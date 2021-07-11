CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

