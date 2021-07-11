Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.11. The stock had a trading volume of 543,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

