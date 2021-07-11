Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,995 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.03. 5,948,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.