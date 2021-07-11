Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Tops $3.12 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $341.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.29 or 0.00042368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.66 or 1.00102004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007240 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,734,088 coins and its circulating supply is 217,949,485 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.