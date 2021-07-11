Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Costamare worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costamare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Costamare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

