Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

