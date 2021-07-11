Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

