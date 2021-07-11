Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,581 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.