Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $4,800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $30,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

ZH stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.