Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

