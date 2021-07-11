Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,135 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

