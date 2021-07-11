Credit Suisse AG Sells 94,912 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Fluor worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
FLR stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
