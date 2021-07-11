Credit Suisse AG Sells 94,912 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Fluor worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

