Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

