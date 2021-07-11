CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $903.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.33. 1,090,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,326. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

